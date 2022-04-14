zkDex (ZKDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into zkDex (ZKDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

zkDex (ZKDEX) Information The Future of Private, Zero-Knowledge Trading Imagine a world where you can trade seamlessly on top exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and Bybit without creating an account, verifying your identity, or compromising your privacy. Trade smarter, not harder. With zkDex, experience gasless swaps, best pricing, and seamless access to global liquidity—all without sacrificing your privacy. zkDex is your gateway to zero-knowledge trading, where advanced technology meets effortless execution. Effortless, private, and efficient. zkDex combines zero-knowledge privacy, walletless trading, and gasless swaps with global liquidity, ensuring seamless exchanges and the best pricing—all in just a few clicks. Official Website: https://www.zkdex.tech/ Buy ZKDEX Now!

zkDex (ZKDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for zkDex (ZKDEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.78K $ 7.78K $ 7.78K Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.78K $ 7.78K $ 7.78K All-Time High: $ 0.0000503 $ 0.0000503 $ 0.0000503 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about zkDex (ZKDEX) price

zkDex (ZKDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of zkDex (ZKDEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZKDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZKDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZKDEX's tokenomics, explore ZKDEX token's live price!

ZKDEX Price Prediction Want to know where ZKDEX might be heading? Our ZKDEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZKDEX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!