zkSync id Price (ZKID)
The live price of zkSync id (ZKID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.59K USD. ZKID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zkSync id Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- zkSync id price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 66.00M USD
During today, the price change of zkSync id to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkSync id to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkSync id to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkSync id to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of zkSync id: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-34.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Decentralised id and access protocol built on top of zkSync Era What makes your project unique? zkSync id is the first identity protocol providing an option to allow users and projects have and deliver gated access to specific features of their dapps to decentralised id holders. History of your project. The first protocol having live dapp on zkSync era blockchain with .zksync and .era digital id What’s next for your project? Launchpad and marketplace launch for trading these digital id What can your token be used for? Governance, Marketplace trades, Staking and minting decentralised id
Understanding the tokenomics of zkSync id (ZKID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKID token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
