ZKsync Staked ETH Price (ZKETH)
The live price of ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) today is 1,797.89 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.88K USD. ZKETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZKsync Staked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZKsync Staked ETH price change within the day is -2.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.09 USD
During today, the price change of ZKsync Staked ETH to USD was $ -52.018560511866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKsync Staked ETH to USD was $ -94.3182083450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKsync Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKsync Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -52.018560511866
|-2.81%
|30 Days
|$ -94.3182083450
|-5.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZKsync Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.81%
+0.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zkETH is a native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to the Elastic Chain's users and builders. By minting zkETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Elastic Chain. zkETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use zkETH in DeFi on the Elastic Chain as you normally would.
