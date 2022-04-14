ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Information zkETH is a native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to the Elastic Chain's users and builders. By minting zkETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Elastic Chain. zkETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use zkETH in DeFi on the Elastic Chain as you normally would. Official Website: https://zksync.dinero.xyz/ Buy ZKETH Now!

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.68K $ 27.68K $ 27.68K Total Supply: $ 7.13 $ 7.13 $ 7.13 Circulating Supply: $ 7.13 $ 7.13 $ 7.13 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.68K $ 27.68K $ 27.68K All-Time High: $ 3,891.21 $ 3,891.21 $ 3,891.21 All-Time Low: $ 1,443.0 $ 1,443.0 $ 1,443.0 Current Price: $ 3,882.1 $ 3,882.1 $ 3,882.1 Learn more about ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) price

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZKETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZKETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZKETH's tokenomics, explore ZKETH token's live price!

