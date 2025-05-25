ZO Perpetuals LP Token Price (ZLP)
The live price of ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) today is 0.55435 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZO Perpetuals LP Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZO Perpetuals LP Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ZO Perpetuals LP Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZO Perpetuals LP Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZO Perpetuals LP Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZO Perpetuals LP Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZO Perpetuals LP Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-64.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZO is the first intelligent perpetual protocol that aims to bring AI-assisted perpetual trading to all DeFi users. On top of edge-cutting technology that guarantees you security, transparency, performance and best pricing, ZO comes with intelligent AI agents that can offer you personalized trading advices and help you manage your portfolio based on your risk preference. The ZO Liquidity Provider (ZLP) Pool is a liquidity pool that acts as the counterparty to traders on the ZO Perpetuals exchange. Traders borrow tokens from the pool to open leveraged positions on the platform.
