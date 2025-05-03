Zodium Price (ZODI)
The live price of Zodium (ZODI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 92.86K USD. ZODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zodium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zodium price change within the day is +13.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 362.05M USD
During today, the price change of Zodium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zodium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zodium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zodium to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+44.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+48.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zodium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+13.11%
+43.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zodium is a ''Play to Earn'' project based on animated 3D character NFT, created by the former co-founder of LINE FRIENDs and its members. The ancient oriental legends of the 12 zodiac animals and the 12 star signs are the fundamental concept of Zodium.
