Zodium (ZODI) Information Zodium is a ''Play to Earn'' project based on animated 3D character NFT, created by the former co-founder of LINE FRIENDs and its members. The ancient oriental legends of the 12 zodiac animals and the 12 star signs are the fundamental concept of Zodium. Official Website: https://www.zodium.io/ Buy ZODI Now!

Zodium (ZODI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zodium (ZODI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.41K $ 28.41K $ 28.41K Total Supply: $ 888.89M $ 888.89M $ 888.89M Circulating Supply: $ 362.05M $ 362.05M $ 362.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.75K $ 69.75K $ 69.75K All-Time High: $ 0.731751 $ 0.731751 $ 0.731751 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003586 $ 0.00003586 $ 0.00003586 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Zodium (ZODI) price

Zodium (ZODI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zodium (ZODI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZODI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZODI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZODI's tokenomics, explore ZODI token's live price!

