Zoomie (ZOOMIE) Information

When you dog runs around the house like crazy jumping on the couch, running up and down the stairs, and all over the house. It usually ends with them falling to the floor, panting like crazy and taking a nap. Our uniqueness comes from being a subdomain in the BONK ecosystem. There are a lot of rugged projects in the ecosystem and our goal is to form a really well rounded community to push this project as far as it can go outside of crypto. Sphere marketing and long term goal is a superbowl commercial in collaboration with OpenAi and other crypto platforms. Think big, dream bigger!