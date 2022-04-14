ZoRobotics (ZORO) Information

Zoro is the first Web3-native platform built to power AI robotics at scale. By combining zero-knowledge proofs, machine learning, and blockchain, Zoro creates a decentralized infrastructure where millions of contributors can train AI through gamified tasks, with every action tracked, validated, and rewarded on-chain. The platform already supports over 6 million connected wallets, 57,000 monthly active contributors, and more than 6 million completed annotation tasks across 100+ countries. Integrated with NVIDIA Inception projects and featuring a live ZK-validation engine, task router, DAO scoring system, and both web and Telegram apps, Zoro is fully operational and growing fast. Backed by major partners like Hacken, Phala Network, ElizaOS (AI16Z), IQ AI and Arctic Monks, and supported by over 80 global KOLs with a combined reach of 10 million followers, Zoro is setting the standard for decentralized AI automation and intelligent robotics infrastructure.