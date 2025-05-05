Zunami USD Price (ZUNUSD)
The live price of Zunami USD (ZUNUSD) today is 0.988731 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZUNUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zunami USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.31 USD
- Zunami USD price change within the day is -0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0019256206133234.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0050556782.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ -0.0064708489.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zunami USD to USD was $ +0.0110066486645814.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019256206133234
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0050556782
|-0.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0064708489
|-0.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0110066486645814
|+1.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zunami USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-0.19%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zunami is a decentralized protocol that issues aggregated stablecoins, whose collateral is utilized in omnipools and differentiated among various profit-generating strategies. The Omni pool operates as a Yield Aggregator by providing liquidity to the multiple strategies and reinvesting profits. Each zunStable is backed by its own Omni pool, managed through DAO governance. The DAO manages the addition of new strategies and the rebalancing of of funds among them.
