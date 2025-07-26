The project is currently unable to be listed as scheduled in the event specifications due to issues related to the project party. Please follow MEXC announcements for the latest updates on the project's progress.

Settlement has been completed. If you have successfully participated in this event, head to your Reward History page to check the details of your rewards and visit your spot account to check if you have received the airdrop tokens!

B commits 3,000 MX and has 2 valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.55.

A commits 2,999 MX with no valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.

Example: Suppose there are two participants, A and B, in the event.

The more MX tokens you commit in the event and the more valid invitees you successfully invite, the higher your commitment coefficient will be, and the greater your share of the rewards.

Drey AI (DREYAI)

Project Info

The $DREYAI token is the backbone of the Drey AI ecosystem, designed to empower users, creators, and developers within our decentralized AI platform. Built on the secure and scalable Base Network, $DREYAI enables seamless access to premium AI features, API services, and staking benefits

Project Details

Total Amount of Tokens 900,000,000 DREYAI Token Type BEP-20 Total Airdrops 50,000 USDT Contract Address https://basescan.org/token/0x42a36c46bd1bbf72f9ffae207b0cf4375ad5cfcb Number of votes 5 MX - 100,000 MX

Event Rules

1. Once users meet the criteria for event participation, they can commit MX to win free airdrops. 2. Users must complete at least one Futures trade (no restrictions on trading pair or amount) before participating in the Kickstarter event. 3. The system will take a snapshot of the number of valid invited users (valid for 30 days) and update the level the following day. Users can check their account level coefficient on the event page.

Commitment Mechanism

Users can commit based on their maximum committable quantity. Successful commitments will only be used for reward calculation and no MX will be frozen.

Airdrop Rewards

Airdrop Reward = User's current valid committed quantity / All users' valid committed quantity * Total prize pool. The rewards will be airdropped to the user's spot account after the event ends.

Risk Reminder

1. There may be defects in certain projects in terms of technology, operations, and other aspects. Kindly participate with caution after fully understanding the project.

2. The price of the project you have voted for may experience significant fluctuations due to market conditions or others similar reasons.

3. You may not be able to withdraw all or part of your participation in the project due to the underlying technology of the project or reasons related to the MEXC platform.

4. If a single user cumulatively invests more than 100,000 MX across multiple accounts, the associated accounts may trigger the platform's risk control mechanisms. Please proceed with caution.