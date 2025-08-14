Share 65,000 USDT

METTI Token (MTT) is a multi-utility token within the OMET/ONFA ecosystem, used for payments, trading, staking, and unlocking exclusive benefits such as participating in FOMO programs, Mini Races, and purchasing NFT Mining packages. MTT also serves as a governance token, empowering the community to vote on key decisions, while its multi-chain capability enables seamless swapping across both DEX and CEX platforms. With a deflationary tokenomics model, on-chain transparency, scalable applications, and a community-first approach, MTT is committed to building sustainable value closely tied to practical, real-world products and services.