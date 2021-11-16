ADS

A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.

NameADS

RankNo.777

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,09%

Circulation Supply236 991 084,18

Max Supply0

Total Supply250 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8677211422744726,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.05724287690655371,2023-08-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

