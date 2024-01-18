AIAT

AI Analysis is a holistic suite of services designed to enhance traders' capabilities in both the CRYPTO and FOREX markets. The AIAT system uses advanced technical analysis techniques to analyse charts in the FOREX and Cryptocurrency markets, with the aim of providing market entry and exit signals for traders. AIAT token serves as the key to unlocking the power of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pattern recognition system.

NameAIAT

RankNo.476

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,38%

Circulation Supply146 389 462,2952275

Max Supply500 000 000

Total Supply500 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2927%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9237842124835582,2024-05-06

Lowest Price0.21971395869182037,2024-01-18

Public BlockchainETH

