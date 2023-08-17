AICORE

AICORE is an innovative token in the BullBear AI ecosystem. It is generated from burning AIBB tokens. AICORE is used to promote AIBB development and can also be used to play AIGAME, buy and sell Exclusive NFT, using transaction fees in AICHAIN Layer-2

NameAICORE

RankNo.7921

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000

Total Supply200,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High27.009606311786392,2023-08-17

Lowest Price0.09994633597225266,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

