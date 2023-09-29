AIMX

Welcome to M Matrix, the pioneering project that merges artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer seamless and intelligent code generation for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. At the heart of M Matrix lies its AI-powered code generator, revolutionizing DeFi development and empowering users with unparalleled capabilities.

NameAIMX

RankNo.4051

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000254384778447864,2023-09-29

Lowest Price0.000000000097872185,2025-03-30

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

