AIRI

AiRight is an all-in-one platform powered by AI, helping creators make stunning AI-generated artwork and NFTs while protecting their ideas with on-chain copyright. The main focus is on keeping AI creations safe and respected through copyrights.

NameAIRI

RankNo.2764

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply256,262,565

Max Supply1,900,000,000

Total Supply1,860,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1348%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01546651042112,2021-09-20

Lowest Price0.000219862379040508,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainORAI

IntroductionAiRight is an all-in-one platform powered by AI, helping creators make stunning AI-generated artwork and NFTs while protecting their ideas with on-chain copyright. The main focus is on keeping AI creations safe and respected through copyrights.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.