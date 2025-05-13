AIX9

AthenaX9 is an innovative CFO AI agent that transforms financial decision-making in cryptocurrency markets through its sophisticated market intelligence capabilities. AthenaX9 functions as a strategic financial officer by combining real-time blockchain analytics across 18+ EVM-compatible chains with advanced social sentiment analysis. What sets it apart is its ability to detect and analyze institutional movements, track smart money flows, and provide comprehensive DeFi protocol insights - all while serving as an intelligent financial advisor. For organizations navigating the complex crypto landscape, AthenaX9 delivers actionable intelligence for treasury management, risk assessment, and investment opportunities, enabling data-driven financial strategies that adapt to market dynamics.

NameAIX9

RankNo.3625

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001002650196634453,2025-05-14

Lowest Price0.000629658173408967,2025-05-13

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

