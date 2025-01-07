AKA

Akasha DAO is a decentralized, community-governed platform powered by its native token. Akasha DAO aims to redefine the creation and management of AI agents, both within and beyond the BLOOM ecosystem, enabling users of all skill levels to easily develop and deploy AI agents, build businesses, and create games.

NameAKA

RankNo.1718

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply999 991 183,47

Max Supply0

Total Supply999 991 183,47

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.057281674782330164,2025-01-07

Lowest Price0.00081776249475836,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

