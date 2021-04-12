ALPACA

Alpaca Finance is the first leveraged yield farming protocol on Binance Smart Chain.

NameALPACA

RankNo.944

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)12.11%

Circulation Supply151,668,641.60270965

Max Supply188,000,000

Total Supply151,668,641.60270965

Circulation Rate0.8067%

Issue Date2021-04-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.60112158,2021-03-06

Lowest Price0.028934350323913435,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

