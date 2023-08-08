ARS

Aquarius Loan or Aquarius is a decentralised blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies on ArbitrumOne and Core chain. It establishes money markets by pooling assets together and algorithmically setting interest rates based on supply and demand of assets.

NameARS

RankNo.4450

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026623837472901913,2023-08-08

Lowest Price0.000018208003089565,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainARB

