ASTO

Altered State Machine (ASM) is a decentralised protocol for Non-Fungible Intelligence (NFI) - bringing users and developers the ability to create, own, trade, and train AI agent via NFTs, to power up the metaverse.

NameASTO

RankNo.3423

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,384,000,000

Total Supply2,384,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5638539010963559,2022-04-09

Lowest Price0.007771144174998824,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAltered State Machine (ASM) is a decentralised protocol for Non-Fungible Intelligence (NFI) - bringing users and developers the ability to create, own, trade, and train AI agent via NFTs, to power up the metaverse.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.