ATNT

Artizen plans to create a metaverse with profound professional partners in various fields such as games and art. Artizen allows users to utilize partners' IP (intellectual property rights) to create new works. Artizen’s metaverse platform provides a chance for everyone to experience these new works. The more the user creates unique works, the more the value of the work will be higher.

NameATNT

RankNo.7578

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01999301192671717,2023-04-25

Lowest Price0.000254440292575401,2024-01-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionArtizen plans to create a metaverse with profound professional partners in various fields such as games and art. Artizen allows users to utilize partners' IP (intellectual property rights) to create new works. Artizen’s metaverse platform provides a chance for everyone to experience these new works. The more the user creates unique works, the more the value of the work will be higher.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.