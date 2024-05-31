BARS

Banksters combines the excitement of gaming with real-time trading simulations, creating an engaging platform for learning and mastering financial markets. Through interactive gameplay, users employ strategic abilities like Market Squeeze and Insider Trade to navigate and influence virtual economies. Central to this ecosystem is the BARS token, which facilitates not just gameplay advancements but also deeper interaction with the game's features.

NameBARS

RankNo.4735

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10107709976178446,2024-05-31

Lowest Price0.000314279097730117,2025-01-30

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

