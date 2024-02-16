BCX

Big Coin (BCX) is a token based on the BEP-20 smart chain. This is not just a token, but a belief. BCX is poised to revolutionize digital transactions , ensuring a smooth and grand journey towards secured transactions. Holders of BCX will recieve significant rewards for their loyalty.

NameBCX

RankNo.6012

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply50,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.500146576504015,2024-08-28

Lowest Price0.000000000035011891,2024-02-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

BCX/USDT
Big Coin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BCX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
BCX/USDT
Big Coin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BCX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
