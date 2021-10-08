BETA

Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at any time is able to create a money market for any crypto asset. The protocol is live here. $BETA is Beta Finance’s native utility token and has the following current and planned functions of staking incentives, liquidity mining and governance.

NameBETA

RankNo.2124

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply919,696,970

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9196%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.634595392929911,2021-10-08

Lowest Price0.000359946449915181,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainBSC

