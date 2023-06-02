BITBULL

BITBULL brings sound money to the world, fulfilling the original promise of Bitcoin as "Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash". Merchants and users are empowered with low fees and reliable confirmations. The future shines brightly with unrestricted growth, global adoption, permissionless innovation, and decentralisation.

NameBITBULL

RankNo.5590

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21 000 000

Total Supply21 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High167.3050792838594,2023-06-02

Lowest Price0.000290161883059232,2024-08-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

