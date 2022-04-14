BLINK

Blink Game AI — Monetizing Attention Through Artificial Intelligence. A new trend among Telegram applications. Earn $BLINK tokens just by blinking! No more bot farms or endless tapping on the screen. The camera detects eyelid movements, and AI analyzes them in real time—no cheating, no manipulation.

NameBLINK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

