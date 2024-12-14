BLUE1

BLUE is the community Solana token of InBetweeners-an NFT collection of 10,777 bears.

NameBLUE1

RankNo.8619

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply893,100,000

Total Supply893,100,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27756926588220454,2024-12-14

Lowest Price0.00030085875480674,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.