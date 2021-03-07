BSCPAD

$BSCPAD aims to become the next evolution of blockchain launchpads solving the fundamental flaws that plague existing launchpads. This platform benefits all holders of the token and allows for fair launches giving traders of all sizes the opportunity to invest in the best upcoming Binance Smart Chain projects.

NameBSCPAD

RankNo.1870

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.46%

Circulation Supply79,211,621

Max Supply0

Total Supply175,600,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.44383087,2021-03-07

Lowest Price0.016295523569938925,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainBSC

