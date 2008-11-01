BTC

Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.

NameBTC

RankNo.1

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.6294%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%273.191,07

Circulation Supply19.870.821

Max Supply21.000.000

Total Supply19.870.821

Circulation Rate0.9462%

Issue Date2008-11-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,0025 USDT

All-Time High111970.16811007993,2025-05-22

Lowest Price0.04864654,2010-07-14

Public BlockchainBTC

IntroductionBitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.