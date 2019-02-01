BTT

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

NameBTT

RankNo.100

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply986,061,142,857,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply990,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-02-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.000120 USDT

All-Time High0.000003054389068335,2022-01-18

Lowest Price0.000000365670530465,2023-10-13

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
