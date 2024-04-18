BVM

BVM is the L2 blockchain meta-protocol, enabling builders to launch their own Bitcoin L2 that utilizes DA (data availability) layer to solve scalability constraints on Bitcoin. This approach allows BVM to function as a general-purpose state machine utilizing Bitcoin’s security and data availability without additional network or consensus protocol.

NameBVM

RankNo.1782

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.39%

Circulation Supply24,818,920

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.828371845051454,2024-04-18

Lowest Price0.0396063890480394,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

