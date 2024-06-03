C4E

C4E is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform, designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications by creating a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.Incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading.

IntroductionC4E is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform, designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications by creating a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.Incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading.

