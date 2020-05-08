CAS

Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money.

NameCAS

RankNo.1736

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2020-05-08 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.02 USDT

All-Time High0.22902704,2021-02-22

Lowest Price0.000986640148312823,2025-03-21

Public BlockchainBSC

