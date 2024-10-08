CATS

CATS is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

NameCATS

RankNo.3379

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply600.000.000.000

Total Supply600.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000230046511786363,2024-10-08

Lowest Price0.00000567420982915,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionCATS is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CATS/USDT
CATS
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CATS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CATS/USDT
CATS
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CATS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...