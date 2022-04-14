CEB

CEB is a carbon-neutral environmental token that promotes the concept of carbon neutrality and environmental protection through its token mechanism. It is dedicated to global environmental protection, encouraging more people to participate in carbon environmental initiatives for the benefit of all humanity.

NameCEB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCEB is a carbon-neutral environmental token that promotes the concept of carbon neutrality and environmental protection through its token mechanism. It is dedicated to global environmental protection, encouraging more people to participate in carbon environmental initiatives for the benefit of all humanity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.