CNS

CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply99,199,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,199,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-05-05 08:41:26

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0183119028831,2020-08-03

Lowest Price0.000000391997680466,2025-04-22

Public BlockchainBSC

