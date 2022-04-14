COCK

COCK Token ($COCK) is not just another meme coin—it’s the most innovative, engaging, and rapidly growing #MEMEFI project in the crypto space. We have built an ecosystem-first token that combines DeFi mechanics, game theory, community engagement, and real revenue generation to drive sustainable growth, rewards, and utility for holders.

NameCOCK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionCOCK Token ($COCK) is not just another meme coin—it’s the most innovative, engaging, and rapidly growing #MEMEFI project in the crypto space. We have built an ecosystem-first token that combines DeFi mechanics, game theory, community engagement, and real revenue generation to drive sustainable growth, rewards, and utility for holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.