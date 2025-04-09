CRAI

NameCRAI

RankNo.1364

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply965,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01184839117293923,2025-05-09

Lowest Price0.002820885608552271,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCryptify AI uses AI and Big Data to optimize influencer marketing, linking campaigns to real results and helping businesses maximize ROI.

Sector

Social Media

