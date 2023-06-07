CR

Crypto Rangers is not just a meme token, it's a movement. Born from the creative spirit of the crypto community, we're on a mission to safeguard the digital financial world.

NameCR

RankNo.6233

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply8,045,311,447

Total Supply8,045,311,447

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000934647165210326,2023-06-17

Lowest Price0.000002092894720844,2023-06-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCrypto Rangers is not just a meme token, it's a movement. Born from the creative spirit of the crypto community, we're on a mission to safeguard the digital financial world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CR/USDT
Crypto Rangers
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CR/USDT
Crypto Rangers
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...