CSTARS

Crypto Allstars introduces the Meme Vault, uniting all meme coins in a single staking platform with high rewards. The innovative Meme Index offers a simplified, inclusive approach, allowing users to stake various meme coins while benefiting from unified growth. After a successful presale, the $STARS token is set to lead a new wave of innovation in the meme coin ecosystem. Join the movement and experience the future of meme coin unification!

NameCSTARS

RankNo.1763

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply42,069,696,969

Max Supply42,069,696,969

Total Supply42,069,696,969

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002515086785280242,2024-12-23

Lowest Price0.000043989485361066,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

