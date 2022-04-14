DARK

$DARK is an AI x GameFi x Infrastructure project led by @edgarpavlovsky (founder of @mtndao). It's more than just a meme coin — it's a pioneer of real AI applications. The team launched DARK Games, a gaming universe where only AIs fight. Humans don’t play — they bet on outcomes, sponsor AIs, and design strategies. For once, AI takes the spotlight.

