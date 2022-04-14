DECENTRALIZED

DECENTRALIZED is a provenance Rune that symbolizes the culture of Bitcoin. Etched on Rune #2 with a total supply of 21 billion, DECENTRALIZED was launched by the team behind CyberKongz, the record breaking NFT project.

NameDECENTRALIZED

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply21,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBTCRUNES

Sector

Social Media

