DFI

DfiStarter is the First Project Accelerator for Dfinity. The DfiStarter accelerates premier projects on Dfinity with crowdfunding, marketing, AMM, public relations, and tech support services.

NameDFI

RankNo.6977

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.057422235955792,2021-11-04

Lowest Price0.000030008338561917,2025-02-07

Public BlockchainBSC

