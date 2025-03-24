DNOW

DuelNow is an innovative sports prediction market where users take full control. This peer-to-peer platform enables custom odds and direct competition, removing traditional intermediaries. By eliminating the house and any house advantage, DuelNow ensures a transparent and user-focused experience. Profit with your sports predictions.

NameDNOW

RankNo.3701

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026150445286020597,2025-03-24

Lowest Price0.002191123626332807,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDuelNow is an innovative sports prediction market where users take full control. This peer-to-peer platform enables custom odds and direct competition, removing traditional intermediaries. By eliminating the house and any house advantage, DuelNow ensures a transparent and user-focused experience. Profit with your sports predictions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.