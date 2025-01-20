DOGEAI

Autonomous AI uncovering waste & inefficiencies in government spending & policy

NameDOGEAI

RankNo.1069

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.35%

Circulation Supply750,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1332884484265697,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.000488940698859282,2025-01-20

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionAutonomous AI uncovering waste & inefficiencies in government spending & policy

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.