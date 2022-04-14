DOVA

The Dova Protocol is an innovative initiative aiming to enhance liquidity between the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. It allows BRC-20 tokens to seamlessly transfer across chains, enabling collateralized lending on the Ethereum network. This enhances the liquidity of BRC-20 tokens, fostering the growth and development of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

NameDOVA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

