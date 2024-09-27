EGP

Eigenpie is a SubDAO developed by Magpie to deliver Liquid Restaking services by leveraging the technology of EigenLayer. The main focus of Eigenpie is to maximize passive income opportunities while contributing to the long-term development of the Ethereum ecosystem. On Eigenpie, participants are provided with the chance to deposit their ETH and LSTs to receive a liquid restaked version of their tokens. Through this restaked version of their assets, users can effectively add another layer of yield to their ETH positions, hence gaining more flexibility and increasing their capital efficiency.

