Eldarune is a Game Factory that builds Interoperable, medieval themed, blockchain games. Eldarune offers NFTs that can be used across multiple games. The factory is powered by the $ELDA token.

RankNo.2547

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply227,087,010

Max Supply600,000,000

Total Supply588,897,765

Circulation Rate0.3784%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.5909798836466535,2023-05-30

Lowest Price0.000746973406192393,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainBSC

